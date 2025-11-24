KWSO’s Native Market 2025

In 2024 following our second year of coordinating a Thursday Market over the Summer Months, KWSO tried our hand at coordinating a Native Market the day before Thanksgiving. It was a sunny but brisk day at the Campus Pavilion and yet both vendors and shoppers turned out for some early Christmas Gift Shopping and goodies for their Thanksgiving meal.

This year – the KWSO Native Market will be held on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (11/26/25) from 10am – 2pm, indoor at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria.

Following a successful Thursday Market Season, earlier in the year, vendors will again set up – offering local shopping opportunities for the Warm Springs Community as well as for travelers passing by.

Carrying on the themes of offering an opportunity for small business and fundraising, foods, plus community engagement and healthy information, everyone is welcome to stop by the Native Market this Wednesday and support LOCAL.

Here’s who we have confirmed so far:

Emmitt Smith will be offering his beadwork and jewelry

Jane Stwyer will have her Raffia Basket Necklaces, earrings and bracelets

OSU Extension will be doing a DIY Native-Plant Wreath Making station with small wreaths for kids and other kid crafts

Barbara Lowe will offer a limited supply of her first ever honey harvest with honey sticks, flower seeds, and bee stickers

Warm Springs Fire & Safety will have an information booth

There will be merchandise from rap artist ShoRilla plus beadwork and crocheted items from local artists

Lucinda Jim will have beaded necklaces, earrings and lighters

Witchy Witch Wild Wanders Will have: huckleberry cobblers. apple pie cakes, pumpkin pie cake, buck eye balls (peanut butter truffles), plus: jams, salsa, syrups and pickled vegetables.

Best Care will offer self-care tips for the holidays

Honey Bee will feature special Thanksgiving Week Treats

There will be 3D printed stocking stuffers

KWSO will be selling Zippered bags with handy items inside plus our Swedish Dish Clothes and Talking Drum patches. And you can pick up a copy of our History of Information in Warm Springs book.

Looking forward to seeing folks at the Native Market this Wednesday 10am – 2pm at the Old Elementary Cafeteria here in Warm Springs!