KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 16, 2025

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Human Resources Department is having an Employee Christmas Spirit Week this week. Today is Candy Cane Day – wear anything that has stripes. Wednesday is Christmas Character Day. Thursday is Ugly Sweater Day. Friday is Christmas Pajama Day. If you have any questions or you would like to share your participation photos – email HR@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is having the second day of its annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway today. It will be open 9am to 7pm in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Update, January 2026 Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes, and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon – Enrollments, Indian Health Service update, Health & Human Services, and Managed Care update.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today and Thursday from 10am-1pm at 370 SW Culver Highway.

The Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras serves free meals for people age 60 and older every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Pantry will be at Culver High School in the Ag Shop parking lot today from 3-4pm.

Tuesdays at the Behavioral Health Center there is an Alcohol & Drug Education class for adults at 4pm, and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program meets at 4. Those are for open clients. If you want to learn more call 541-553-3205 or stop by the BHC. There are also meetings open to the public on Tuesdays – Alcohol & Drug Education with Frank Smith at 10am, a Wellbriety Meeting book study at 2 and Building Relationships at 3:00.

High Desert Education Service District, Best Care services, and Family Resource Center are partnering to provide a winter celebration for families with young children, birth to five years old this evening. This social event is an opportunity to meet the specialists from High Desert ESD and other families with young children. High Desert ESD provides services through specially designed therapies at no cost for children who have special needs. The winter celebration will have crafts, cookies, and a visit with Santa. It’s from 5-6pm today in the Jefferson County Middle School Cafeteria.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet tomorrow (12/17) during lunch.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans on Wednesday (Dec. 17). Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

The Behavioral Health Center is hosting a Community Healing Gathering tomorrow (Dec. 17). All are welcome to attend – it’s from 8AM to 4PM at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party on Thursday (Dec. 18) from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

The Community Health Education Team and Wellness of Warm Springs Jewelry Making with Anita Davis workshop is scheduled for Monday December 22nd 8am – 5pm and Tuesday December 23rd 9am – 4pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Cafeteria. Supplies and Snacks will be provided.

The Tribal Member Art Exhibit is currently on display in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibits Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to noon and 1-5pm. Stop by to see traditional, contemporary and video artwork from youth and adults of Warm Springs. The exhibit will be on view through March 7, 2026.