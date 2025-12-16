KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 17, 2025

The Behavioral Health Center is hosting a Community Healing Gathering today from 8AM to 4PM. The conference will be held at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Today’s CTWS Employee Christmas Spirit Week theme is Christmas Character Day. Thursday is Ugly Sweater Day. Friday is Christmas Pajama Day. If you have any questions or you would like to share your participation photos – email HR@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans today. Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

The Jefferson County Senior Center is serving free meals for seniors 60 and older today at noon.

The Culture & Heritage Committee will meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. It meets two times per month on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Wednesday, they offer a Parenting Class, Adult Anger Management Class and Men’s Focus Group. These are for current clients and you can learn more by calling or stopping by the BHC. Also on Wednesdays the Recovery on the Rez Group from 5:30-7pm at the Smurf Village PSH – both of those are open to all.

This evening from 6-7:30 is the last Youth Drumming and Singing Practice for ages at the old school cafeteria.

Warm Springs Tribal Court needs jurors scheduled for this Thursday to check in on Thursday between 8:30 and 9am.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will this Thursday & Friday (Dec. 18-19) from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party tomorrow (Dec. 18) from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday (Dec. 19) at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the 2025 Christmas Basketball Jamboree December 22-23 for youth age 14 and under in the old elementary gum. It will start at 8am. There is no entry fee. For more information call 541-615-0036.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until this Friday (Dec. 19). For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, December 28th and January 4th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.