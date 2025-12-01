KWSO News 12/01/25

TSA to Charge $45 Fee for Travelers Without REAL ID Starting February 2026

Effective February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will charge airline passengers a $45 fee to use the new TSA Confirm ID identity verification system if they do not have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification.

While most travelers (94%) already have acceptable ID, those who pay the fee can use the Confirm.ID system for up to 10 days of travel. However, this process will likely cause delays.

The TSA urges travelers to get a REAL ID or an alternative acceptable ID—such as a U.S. Passport, DHS trusted traveler cards, or a federally recognized Tribal Nation ID—as soon as possible to avoid delays. The fee is intended to cover the cost of verifying insufficient ID, not be paid by the taxpayer. Travelers are encouraged to pay the fee online before arriving at the airport.

WS Mobile Dental Clinic

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center today and tomorrow.

One of the coordinators and managers of the mobile dental van program spoke more about what they’re offering…

The mobile dental clinic is ongoing today from 2 PM to 7 PM, and if you couldn’t make it today, there’s another one going on at the same location at the Family Resource Center tomorrow from 11 AM to 4 PM.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: