KWSO News 12/15/25

WSK8 1st quarter honor rolls

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy announced first quarter honor roll students:

6th Grade Honors (3.0-3.5)

Tatiyana James

Hummingbird Paul

Corbin Sam

Audacious Speedis Blueback

Theron DeBiaso

Hannah Williams

Jessamyn Sampson

Jaiyana Spino

Jrue Sampson

Aaliyah Weaselhead

6th Grade High Honors (3.5-3.9)

Lester Culps

Keevin Adams Jr

Raven Wason

Ariat Coffee

Syriana VanPelt

Edward Jones

Roma Knight

Allorah Squiemphen

7th Grade Honors (3.0-3.5)

Aubrie Gregg

Braylon Pennington

Nainoa Esquiro

Trevyn Hatathli

Jenny Scott

Karie Wahnetah

Jessi Hatlestad

Damon Danzuka

7th Grade High Honors (3.5-3.9)

Julius Senator Jr

Suella Simtustus

Gabriel Hoptowit

Colton Steen

7th Grade Highest Honors

Circe Bettles

Orion Sam

Victor Switzler III

8th Grade Honors (3.0-3.5)

Natalie Hazelbaker

Janaya Adams

Malyiah Archer

Sharmiah Brisbois

Skarlette Langnese

Quintin Ohte

Lucas Charley

Quintis Martinez

Roscoe Smith

Aiyana Suppah

Blake Williams

Juliann Graybael Senator

Charelle Wainanwit

8th Grade High Honors (3.5-3.9)

Seanlee Harrington

Percy Rubenstahl

Coraline White

Cadrienne David

Jacob Jack

LaRose Plazola

Rayline Anderson Smith

Elijah Gentry

Taylynn Tanewasha

8th Grade Highest Honors

Darrell Buffalo Ball

Leo Dimmick

Ariany Eriza

MHS basketball teams win all 4 games at home over the weekend

It was a double-header, double-sweep for the Madras basketball teams Friday and Saturday. In action against the Klamath Union Pelicans, the Madras boys won easily 66-29. Then on Saturday the boys won in a closer game, 69-44. With the wins the boys improved to 4-0 in the preseason. Next up is a trip to La Pine tomorrow night.

The Lady Buffs improved to 2-2 by sweeping a double-header over the weekend. In Friday’s matchup, Madras took down Klamath Union, 75-30. On Saturday, they beat Mazama, 65-34. The girls host La Pine tomorrow night with tip off scheduled for 7pm.

Both boys’ and girls’ varsity teams will travel to the Oregon Coast later this week to compete in the Seaside Holiday Classic Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Great participation in WS Recreation’s holiday events; more happenings this week

Last Thursday, Warm Springs Recreation’s annual car light parade was held and there were 18 floats. Of the floats entered in for judging, prizes were awarded in two categories. In the Organization Float category, first place went to Culture & Heritage, second place KWSO and third place Best Care Prevention. And for the Community Floats category, first place was the Green Fam Bam, second place Dunes-Sugar Plum Faires and third place The 24 Grand Kids.

On Saturday, Recreation had its annual Christmas Bazaar at the Community Center. They nearly sold out all of their vendor table spaces – only 2 remained unclaimed. There was a steady flow of browsers & shoppers from start to finish, and a wide range of vendors.

This week as we move closer to the Christmas holiday, there are even more events to get ready.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services’ Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway is today and tomorrow 9am to 7pm in the old elementary gym.

Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is this evening in the Community Center gym.

Thursday, the Prevention Team is hosting a Christmas Craft Party from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

Prevention is also holding a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by this Friday. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at Prevention.

The Jewelry Making workshop with Anita Davis that was scheduled for this week has been rescheduled for December 22nd & 23rd.

It’s also Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Christmas Spirit Week this week.

Today is Christmas Hat Day (or you can wear your most festive accessories). Tuesday is Candy Cane Day (wear anything that has stripes). Wednesday is Christmas Character Day. Thursday is Ugly Sweater Day. Friday is Christmas Pajama Day.



If you have any questions or you would like to share your participation photos – email HR@wstribes.org.

Central Oregon weather forecast

Today Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.