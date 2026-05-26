Cascade East Transit’s New Route

Cascade East Transit began a new route this month that serves Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort and the community of Simnasho on weekdays. Route 21 works in coordination with the Route 20 schedule to provides transportation from Madras 3 times daily starting at 6am in Madras.
Route 20 is a flex route so if you call the day before to a pick up or drop off near a fixed stop, you can arrange that by calling 541-385-8680. Riding the new Route 21 in May has been at no cost however fares will be charged starting in June.
You can learn about a CET GO Pass on the CET website where you can also find route information.
- https://cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/warm-springs-madras-route-20/
- https://cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/route-21-madras-warm-springs-kah-nee-ta-simnasho/
Schedules are also posted at all the CET bus stops.