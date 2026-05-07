Local News

Community members share real‑life weight‑loss journeys at June 10 wellness panel

Posted on by elizabeth.smith
07
May

If you’ve been thinking about getting healthier but aren’t quite sure where to start, there’s a community event coming up in June that might give you the boost you need. A group of local people who’ve lost weight using medications like Wegovy and Ozempic will be gathering to talk openly about their experiences — what worked for them, what didn’t, and what they learned along the way. The idea is to create a space where anyone feeling stuck on their health journey can listen, ask questions, and hear real stories from people they know.

The panel will be held on June 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center atrium. If you’ve been curious about these medications or just looking for a little direction, this could be a helpful place to start.

 

elizabeth.smith