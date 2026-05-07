Community members share real‑life weight‑loss journeys at June 10 wellness panel

If you’ve been thinking about getting healthier but aren’t quite sure where to start, there’s a community event coming up in June that might give you the boost you need. A group of local people who’ve lost weight using medications like Wegovy and Ozempic will be gathering to talk openly about their experiences — what worked for them, what didn’t, and what they learned along the way. The idea is to create a space where anyone feeling stuck on their health journey can listen, ask questions, and hear real stories from people they know.

The panel will be held on June 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center atrium. If you’ve been curious about these medications or just looking for a little direction, this could be a helpful place to start.