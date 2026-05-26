CTWS General Council Meeting Tonight (5/26/26)

A Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs General Council meeting is scheduled for tonight at the Agency Longhouse. This is the first General Council Meeting since last fall’s public budget meeting.

On the agenda:

Financial Update

Report from Chief Operations Officer, Caroline Cruz

Report from Governmental Affairs Director, Andrew Hofstetter

Update from Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort

Update from Indian Head Casino

Update from the Plateau Travel Plaza.

The Plateau is planning for a Grand Opening of the remodeled store and restaurant and expanded gaming floor on July 11th.

Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will follow at 7.