KWSO News 05/26/26

Mobile Dental Clinics in Warm Springs & Madras

Medical Teams International has two mobile dental clinics happening in the Warm Springs and Madras communities for those in need of free, no appointment-needed, dental care.

They’re having one set up at the Old School Cafeteria on the Warm Springs Reservation today from 11 AM – 4 PM.

Another will be setting up tomorrow at the Adventist Church in Madras at 51 SE Buff Street from 8 until noon.

Each clinic offers check-ups, extractions, and x-rays, as well as fillings to those that need it.

Cascades East Transit Route 21

Cascade East Transit (CET) has introduced Route 21 this month, providing weekday service to Simnasho and the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Operating in tandem with Route 20, this new service departs from Madras three times daily, beginning at 6 a.m..

Since Route 20 functions as a flex route, passengers can schedule pickups or drop-offs near established stops by calling 541-385-8680 at least one day in advance. While Route 21 is currently fare-free for the remainder of May, regular charges will commence in June.

For detailed route schedules and information on the CET GO Pass, residents can visit the CET website or check the schedules posted at all bus stops.

You can find links to the schedules on our website at KWSO.org.

Warm Springs General Council Meeting 2026

A Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs General Council meeting is scheduled for tonight at the Agency Longhouse. This is the first General Council Meeting since last fall’s public budget meeting. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will follow at 7.

On the agenda is a financial update, Updates from the Chief Operations Officer, Caroline Cruz – and the Governmental Affairs Director, Andrew Hofstetter.

Progress reports will be given by Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort, Indian Head Casino, and the Plateau Travel Plaza.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a high around the 60s.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers, mainly between 8PM and 2 AM. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around the 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing with a high near the 80s.