“What’s Up This Week” 5/12/26

Welcome to this week’s KWSO “What’s Up This Week” video – a listing of events & opportunities, reminders and local information.

We will be posting the video weekly on YouTube, here on our website, sharing it on social media and soon – on screens in public places.

Watch the video and then if you have a need to see the information more clearly – there’s a PDF file below.

There is a feedback survey you can participate in at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YVBTCPV

Here is a PDF version of the flyers in KWSO’s 51226 What’s Up This Week

We will update this page weekly but keep the previous week below as we go in case you want to recheck any information.