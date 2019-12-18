Calendar for Thu. Dec. 19, 2019

12/19 An Elder Christmas lunch is being held today at the Agency Longhouse starting at Noon. Elder will eat free, all non-elders will be charged $5.

Warm Springs Exercise Classes today: At 12:10 it’s Insanity class at the Community Center Aerobics room and Functional Fitness in the Social Hall. Insanity class is a body weight boot camp style workout including cardio and strength. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting today at noon at the counseling center and Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 6pm at the Shaker Church.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Set an example for your family, take a walk.

Friday 12/20

12/20 The Warm Springs K-8 will be holding their Winter Concert today. Kindergarten thru 2 nd grade will start at 1:15pm. 3 rd -5 th grade will start at 2:30pm.

Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting Cosmic Tubing at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl tomorrow departing at 6pm. Meet at the Warm Springs Prevention Center and return at 10:30pm. Taking the first 25 kids signed up that are 8 years and older. Remember to dress warm, you can contact the Prevention team to sign up.

509J schools will be on their winter vacation December 23rd thru January 3rd. They will be back on January 6th.

Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting a family movie night on Monday December 23rd at 1:30pm in the Warm Springs Community Center in the Social Hall.

The Warm Springs Prevention team is going to take the trip to the Madras Aquatic Center on Monday December 30th. They are taking the first 20 kids, 8 years and older. Departing at 1:15pm and returning at 4:30pm. Contact the prevention team to sign up.

The Warm Springs community Action team is featuring Spending Frenzy, a Money game, that gives you the opportunity to manage money. This game for Native Youth is going to be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Monday from 10am – noon. For more information, you can contact Nettie Dickson at 541-553-3148.

A Talent contest is going to be taking place on Friday January 3rd at the Youth Center Gym starting at 6pm. The talent contest will be put in to several Age Groups from Kindergarten and under all the way up to Adults with prizes. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information call Prevention at 541-615-0036.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs

You can make an appointment for the Warm Springs I.H.S. Podiatry Clinic by calling 541-553-2610. If you need to be seen right away you can also opt for a Podiatry Nurse Assessment by coming in to the I.H.S. clinic before 3pm

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

If you are experiencing issues with your Warm Springs Telecom services – they ask you please call them at 541-615-0555. You must call in for technicians to respond, troubleshoot and resolve your issue.

Items are now being collected for the 2020 Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Survey. You can provide for those in need who are currently experiencing homelessness by contributing useful items that can be dropped with Martha at the Commodities Building or Buffy at the Family Resource Center. https://kwso.org/2019/10/help-the-homeless/

The Warm Springs Nation Little League has opened their sign ups. As of right now you can sign up and get the Early Bird Special discount. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information you can contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on KWSO.ORG click the News & Info tab and click on Event Flyers.