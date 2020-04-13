Calendar for Tue. Apr. 14, 2020

DHS Staff will be available in Warm Springs today and Thursday in the afternoon from 1-4pm at the Youth Center – that’s the old Elementary Gym Building. They will be available to help with TANF and SNAP benefits. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services Monday through Friday. Temporary Patient hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you come to the clinic so it can be determined how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. For all other calls, please use 541-553-1196.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

COVID-19 TIPS

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Wash hands frequently

Disinfect surfaces routinely

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work.

Wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

Exercise Outside but stay 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person

DO NOT – Gather in groups – Get together with friends – Have play dates for kids – or Make unnecessary trips

Warm Springs Telecom is offering free wi-fi for students and others at the Agency & Simnasho Longhouses, plus the Sidwalter & Seekseequa Fire Halls. You can access the wi-fi from the parking lot.

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

There is a free online digital learning resource for use at home for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is something you can sign up for. Learn more at parents.frogstreet.com

Warm Springs Head Start asks families to return Community Assessments by dropping them off in the Drop Box at the Early Childhood Education Center. You can also do the assessment online. That link is posted on today’s community Calendar that you can find at kwso.org.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link (https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/register.do?lang=eng&source=SOS)