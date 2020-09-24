KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/24/20

5 additional cases of Covid-19 are reported in today’s Warm Springs Community Covid-19 report with data collected through the end of the day Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
- 350 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
- 27 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
- 8 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3230 tests have been done
- 39 people have been hospitalized
- 37 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
The majority of cases attribute household contact as the way that Covid-19 was spread. It is imperative that everyone in every household limit their chances of coming in contract with Covid-19 to lessen the likelihood that it will be spread to others in your home.
- Wear a face covering
- Maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone you do not live with
- Wash your hands (or use sanitizer) when you go to or come from anywhere (like a store)
- Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces
- Avoid gatherings of people from outside your household