KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/24/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
24
Sep

5 additional cases of Covid-19 are reported in today’s Warm Springs Community Covid-19 report with data collected through the end of the day Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

  • 350 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 27 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
  • 8 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 3230 tests have been done
  • 39 people have been hospitalized
  • 37 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

 

The majority of cases attribute household contact as the way that Covid-19 was spread.  It is imperative that everyone in every household limit their chances of coming in contract with Covid-19 to lessen the likelihood that it will be spread to others in your home.

  • Wear a face covering
  • Maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone you do not live with
  • Wash your hands (or use sanitizer) when you go to or come from anywhere (like a store)
  • Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces
  • Avoid gatherings of people from outside your household
