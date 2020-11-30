KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 30, 2020

There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs from 91 tests conducted last Friday (11/27/20). There were a total of 35 total positive cases of COVID-19, on the Warm Springs Reservation, for last week (11/23/20-11/27/20). 5012 tests have been conducted with 500 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 905. The Oregon Health Authority reported early yesterday – 1,599 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 74,120.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy the final activity for Native Pride month is today with virtual assemblies with Supaman. Students should have the link from their teachers. The 5th thru 8th grade assembly is at 10am and the K thru 4th assembly is at 11am. Limited In-Person Instruction continues at the K8 – afternoons from 1:30-3:30 Tuesday thru Friday this week. Half of 2nd – 5th grade students will attend in the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday this week and the other half will attend Thursday and Friday. The bus schedule is posted on the district’s website at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

A public meeting for the Jefferson County School District 509-J, is being held tomorrow to meet the community engagement requirement in planning for fiscal year 2022. The meeting will be virtual at 6pm tomorrow. The Zoom link will be posted this afternoon at the district website at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/ There will be opportunity to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs, This is an annual opportunity to offer comments and make recommendations relative to the District programs and outcomes, and to offer feedback for all programs.

Last week Culver resident Thomas Campbell, was sentenced in federal court for the flagrant and repeated poaching of protected and Tribally significant bull trout. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken sentenced Campbell to five years of federal probation and banned him from angling or hunting anywhere in the United States as a condition of probation. In addition, Judge Aiken ordered Campbell to pay a $6,000 criminal fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund and $649.95 in restitution to the Oregon State Police for his destruction of a trail camera designed to catch poachers. Campbell was also ordered to perform 300 hours of community service. You can read the full press release HERE

Founder Rebecca Smith—a Latinx-Native originally from Richmond, California, was finishing up her degree in Indigenous Studies at Portland State, when she came up with the idea of creating vegan ice cream that she wasn’t able to find locally. Feeling like ice cream reminded her of her youth and simple pleasures – she decided to create, plant-based ice cream that looked and tasted fun. In an article on thrillist.com, she talks about her business Ice Queen which is a walk-up window for plant-based ice cream bars like the Oatchata, the Chamoy-mango Mangonada, and the caramel and peanut-filled Apple Bottom. Her creations are stocked in grocers across town, and she’s been able to donate portions of profits to organizations including one that delivered water to Warm Springs. Read the full article HERE

