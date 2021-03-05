KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 6, 2021

To sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine in Warm Springs call 541-553-2610 weekdays during business hours. To be eligible you need to be 18 or older – be I.H.S. eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

Warm Springs Nation Little League will be set up at the Community Center Parking Lot for drive thru registration pick up and drop off today from 10am-2pm. You can also find registration forms and league information on their new WEBSITE. The player registration deadline is March 17th.

Warm Springs K8 Academy eighth grade student families can participate in 9th grade Virtual Forecasting next Wednesday evening from 6 to 7. This will be a chance to look ahead to 9th grade next fall at Madras High School and to think about what classes you will be taking. More information will come from the school district to families this weekend. Please reach out to the school if you have had any changes to your contact phone number or email address so they can make sure you get the information.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries is offering career support and guidance for veterans through paid apprenticeships. You can learn more online ONLINE or call Veterans Outreach Coordinator Aaron Unpingco at 971-673-0827.

Heart of Oregon Corps is a Central Oregon non-profit engaging 16-24 year olds with job skills training, education and leadership development. They are currently accepting applications in all programs. Americorps is a 3 month program for 17-24 year olds. Youth Build is a 12 Monday program for 16 -24 year olds. The Youth Conservation Corps is a summer work program for 16-18 year olds. Learn more or apply online at heart of oregon dot org

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual speaker’s panel for international Women’s Day – this coming Monday from 9:30 until noon. Panelists will include Jillene Joseph of the Native Wellness Institute, KJ Quaid of WE CAN international, Se-ah-dom Edco from the MRG Foundation and Corinne Sams from the Umatilla Tribes’ Board of Trustees. You can watch on Zoom or Facebook Live. For details see the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register ONLINE

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is now accepting applications for student after school work. There are opportunities both for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller (wayne.miller@wstribes.org) at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra (Melinda.poitra@wstribes.org)at 541-553-3324

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic, dating or sexual violence – you can call the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1-844-7NATIVE. They are available to help 24/7.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office.

The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

