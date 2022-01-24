KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/24/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (1/24/22) reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 from 81 tests conducted on Friday (1/21/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. 6 positive tests were reported by Outside Facilities. There are currently 5 Warm Springs residents Hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 4 presumptive cases from a home test or in the home with a positive and symptomatic.

There are 74 people with active COVID-19 and 52 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

19006 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1542 Total Positive Cases resulted.

184 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1659 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

IMPACTS

Due to the Surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Lincoln’s Powwow Committee has decided to cancel the 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in order to help suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus. They are hopeful to be able to move forward in 2023 with continuing the annual powwow.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test and shortage of staff, Indian Head Casino is currently closed and are anticipating being able to reopen this Friday January 28, 2022.

The Jefferson County School District has announced changes to indoor spectator guidance for all athletic and activity events to address rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. Temporary changes will include reduced capacity for spectators at events. The goal is to make sure extra-curricular activities are not disrupted.

For athletic contests between two schools, spectators will be limited to four spots per participant. For specific such events, decisions will be made prior to the event based on number of students participating and size of the venue.

There will be Limited Seating for Clubs and Activities based on number of students participating and size of the venue.

Many events will be streamed via the NFHS streaming service with 509J covering costs while capacity is reduced. The link to watch will be provided to all families prior to the implementation of the reduced capacity limits.

Find the details HERE.

VACCINATION

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION