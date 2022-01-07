KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/7/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (1/7/22) reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 from 118 tests conducted on Thursday (1/6/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.
At the end of the day Thursday there were 139 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 11 presumptive cases and 56 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
There were 0 positive tests reported from Outside facilities.
TESTING
- 17891 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1291 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 173 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1464 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
1 Warm Springs Person is in the hospital, with COVID-19.
VACCINATION
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.
PRECAUTIONS
Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster.
- Wear a Face Mask in public places.
- Maintain social distance from other people.
- Get Vaccinated and Boosted
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL