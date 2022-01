All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd.

The meetings will be held at:

The Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District

The Agency Longhouse for the Agency District

The Old Elementary School Gym for the Seekseequa District

Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm.

Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.