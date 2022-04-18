KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 19, 2022

It’s Family Teacher Conferences at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today and tomorrow afternoons 4:15-6:15 pm. This is drop in style – so families can make it in at a time that works best for you. Madras High School has conferences this afternoon from 4-7 at the high school and then on Thursday this week from 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K8.

Madras Girls Tennis hosts Cascade today while Boys Tennis plays matches at Cascade High.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

A Jefferson County Commissioner’s Forum and meet and greet will be held tomorrow at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. The meet and greet starts at 5:30 and the forum at 6. Candidates for Position 1 are Mae Huston, Mark Wunsch, and Laurie Danzuka. Candidates for Position 2 are Kelly Simmelink and Sabria Rios.

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Friday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in on May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The show brings together twelve contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities as Native Americans. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.org.

Folks are invited to take part in an Earth Day Community Clean Up in Warm Springs on April 22nd from 9 to 1:00. All supplies, water, lunch and a raffle will be provided for all volunteers. Meet at the Community Center parking lot.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to www.jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.