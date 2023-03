The Warm Springs KK-8 Academy is closed for the rest of today (3/6/23) and there will be no 21st Century Learning Program.

An issue in the kitchen has led to the closure.

Parents, who have not already done so, need to pick up their children as soon as possible.

Warm Springs Recreation is prepared to do activities with the kids on this unexpected closure day. However, the Community Center is closed from noon until 1pm and so children would need to be picked up during that hour.