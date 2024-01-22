KWSO Calendar for Tue, Jan 23, 2024

For those experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness – you can Drop in at the Old Elementary School Gym today for the Point in Time Homeless Count from 9am to 4pm. Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness in any form should participate in the survey. Incentives for participation and a meal will be provided.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda: a Detention Center Update; Board/Commission Appointments, the Warm Springs Community Action Team and a Workshop with the Joint Health Commission.

Funeral Services for Duncan Brunoe have been changed from today to this Thursday with a viewing at Bel Air Funeral Home at 9am. 10am services at the First Baptist Church in Madras. Leaving to the Agency Cemetery for Burial at 11:30am.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can stop by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3 to get registered until January 25th.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving mushroom-stuffed chicken, seasoned pasta & broccoli from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after school. Contact Jillisa Suppah suppahjillisa@gmail.com if you have questions.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.