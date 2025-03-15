KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 16, 2025

Warm Springs WEDD – Work Education Development Department – is taking applications for 2025 student summer work for ages 14-24, who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students must attend a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. There is a workshop this morning at 9 and another next Sunday March 23rd at 9am at the Education Building first floor conference room.

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Conscious Discipline Education Series of classes, open to the community, will be held Mondays – March 17th, 24th & 31st – from noon to 1 in the I H S Atrium Conference Room. A light lunch for all participants will be provided. If you have any questions, call Charlene Moody at 541-553-2352.

PIRS, in collaboration with the Warm Springs Recreation Department, is putting on a St. Patrick’s Day party tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to join from 3-5pm at the Community Center for corn beef, cabbage, red potatoes and Irish shortbread cookies. Plus, they’ll have music, face painting and a treasure hunt.

A Joint Committee Community Update meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 18th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 and committee updates will begin at 6.

A “Listen N Feedback” get-together with Tribal Council Agency Candidate, Marcia Soliz will be Tuesday, March 18th from 5:30pm-8:45pm at the old school cafeteria on campus.

There is an Agency District Tribal Council Candidate Forum will be held on Wednesday, March 19th at the Agency Longhouse. A potluck meal is scheduled for 5:30 with the forum to follow. Tribal Council Election Day is March 26th.

Registration is open for a First Aid &CPR Training on Thursday, March 20th at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9am to 4pm. Participant can get certified in first aid and CPR, learn basic life supports and child & infant CPR. Space is limited. Register by calling Leanne Smith-Lucero at 541-553-2352.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

The Branch of Natural Resources is taking registrations for 2 upcoming horse clinics for tribal members. There is a horse castration clinic on Friday, April 11 for wild or domesticated horses. And, there is a horse dental clinic on Saturday, May 10th which will include teeth floating, vaccinations and deworming open to halter broke horses only. Both clinics will be held at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and done by OSU veterinary students. The clinics are free and reservations are required. Contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007 for more information.