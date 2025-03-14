KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 14, 2025

Composites Board, TERO Commission vacancies

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced some board openings. The Warm Springs Composites Board of Directors is seeking 2 board members, one Tribal Member and 1 non-member. The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission has 4 positions to fill. Any Indian 18 years and older who works or resides on the reservation is qualified to be appointed to the commission.

Letters of interest and resumes for both entities can be submitted until 5pm Monday April 14th. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed as part of the application process. Contact the Tribes Secretary-Treasurer/CEO’s office if you have questions.

Youth sports scholarships spring deadline next week

Every Kid Sports is a national non-profit providing financial support to kids from income-restricted families for sports registration fees. Qualifications include kids between the ages of 4 and 18 who are currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC. Also, the sport you apply for is recreational not elite or travel and the sports season does have to last at least 4 weeks. The Spring application closes March 20th. Applications will open again for Fall and Winter Sports. You can sign up for their newsletter and also apply for a scholarship before the Spring deadline at https://everykidsports.org/.

Warm Springs members to be part of film discussion at High Desert Museum

Warm Springs filmmaker LaRonn Katchia will be featured in the High Desert Museum’s 2025 Indigenous Speakers Series. Katchia’s Film Discussion on April 25th will focus on the short film directed by him entitled Pathfinders. The film explores how three young people from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen – are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. The discussion will include LaRonn and the three young leaders featured in the film. Tribal member admission is always free at the High Desert Museum. You can RSVP for tickets to the event online.

Winter storm warning over mountain passes this weekend

A winter storm warning has been issued for Oregon’s Cascade Mountain roads for between 2 to 4 feet of snow and gusting winds over the weekend. The warning is in place this morning to 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Snow is forecast to be heaviest above 3,500 feet with the greatest impact likely Santiam Pass, Willamette Pass and Highway 26 over Mount Hood.

Lead poisoning kills the first California Condor in Northern California

(Jefferson Public Radio) An endangered California Condor was found dead from lead poisoning in Northern California, the first death from a new recovery program run by the Yurok Tribe.

The condor was one of just 18 that have been released so far in the northern part of the state. Yurok Program Manager Chris West has worked with condors for 26 years. He says sadly, lead poisoning is part of the daily struggle with condor restoration, “I started out working with, I think, 14 birds in my first year with condors, and I think that there’s only two of those birds left, and the majority of them died from lead toxicosis.”

Lead poisoning is the single greatest threat to California Condors. Despite a ban on lead ammunition for hunting in California, the bullets still find their way into dead animals, especially from poachers. Just a small amount of lead can be enough to kill a condor or other birds like vultures and eagles. West says this condor ate a lead airgun pellet, which are exempt from the lead-free ammunition rules.

Common School Fund sending out record amount this year

State officials say Oregon’s K-12 public schools will receive a record $76.8 million from the Common School Fund in 2025. Every one of Oregon’s 197 school districts receives money from the Common School Fund, which has supported public education since statehood, every year. How much each district receives depends on the number of students served.

Jefferson County SD 509J will receive $371,303. As a smaller district, the South Wasco County SD 1 $27,609.

Valued at $2.38 billion as of February 2025, the Common School Fund is managed by the Oregon State Treasury, with oversight from the Oregon Investment Council. Annually, 3.5 percent of the Fund is distributed to schools.

Oregon health officials urging people to get the flu vaccine

Oregon’s current influenza season is the worst since Oregon Health Authority (OHA) began tracking the virus 15 years ago they say, with people continuing to be hospitalized at a time of the year when statewide influenza activity traditionally begins winding down. That means it’s still not too late for people to get the influenza vaccine, particularly as Oregon could see a late-season uptick in flu incidence of the virus as it has in recent years, according to Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.

State data show that fewer people are getting flu shots. Vaccinations are down 4% from last year and it has been steadily dropping since 2022. Certain groups, including older adults, young children, pregnant people and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk for serious complications from influenza. The hospitalization rate is highest for people 65 and older.

Weekend weather forecast for central Oregon

Today – A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then rain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Tonight – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Saturday Night – Rain. Low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Rain. High near 50. Sunday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.