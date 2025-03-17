KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 17, 2025

KWSO Tribal Council candidate programming

KWSO has been running segments from all Tribal Council candidates using audio that we have. Each candidate has two segments rotating. This week – segments are running in all our short form programming slots. We will end those segments early morning on Monday, March 24th. You can also hear candidates online on the KWSO website. Click on the Tribal Council Election Box at the top of the home page. Additionally – KWSO will offer 2 chances to hear from all the candidates who we have audio or statements for – on Sunday, March 23rd from 2-5pm and again on Tuesday, March 25th from 6-9pm. Tribal Council Election Day is Wednesday, March 26th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Historic materials from over 250 libraries, museums, and organizations across the Pacific Northwest

People around Oregon and the world now have free access to search over one million digitized photographs, letters, documents, and more from around the Pacific Northwest. These historic and cultural materials are available in Northwest Digital Heritage, a website that searches the collections of over 300 regional libraries, museums, and cultural heritage organizations. Northwest Digital Heritage is an online search portal that gathers records from the online collections of libraries, museums, universities, historical societies, and other organizations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The site was created in 2021 through a partnership between the Oregon Heritage Commission, State Library of Oregon, and Washington State Library. Katie Henry, Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator, says “Being able to search one million records for primary sources documenting the human experience in the Pacific Northwest is an incredible opportunity for those interested in history.” To learn more visit https://www.northwestdigitalheritage.org.

Oregon officials and victims’ advocates gather in Eugene to discuss problem of human trafficking

Human trafficking awareness and prevention was the focus of a community discussion last Thursday (3/13) in Eugene. Among those attending were advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. Listen to KLCC’s Brian Bull’s report:

Oregon and Oregon St. teams make NCAA Basketball Tournament

Oregon State is back in the women’s NCAA Tournament after losing most of its team and its power conference following an Elite Eight appearance in a 27-win season last year. The 19-15 Beavers made got an automatic berth as West Coast Conference tournament champions. They are a No. 14 seed headed to North Carolina to play Saturday.

Oregon women’s basketball is the No. 10 seed in the Birmingham 2 Region and will face No. 7 seed Vanderbilt (22-10) on Friday in Durham, North Carolina.

The Oregon men will open their NCAA Tournament play Friday against Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The game will tip-off at approximately 7:10 p.m.