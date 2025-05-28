KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 29, 2025

The Museum at Warm Springs is gearing up for their exhibit next month about Warm Springs Ranching and Rodeo. They are seeking photos and stories from the past that they might utilize in the show that will be held in the Museum’s Changing Art Gallery. If you have something you might be willing to share – email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org.

Warm Springs Fisheries will handing out up to 4 spring chinook per family this afternoon. They will arrive at the Community Center parking lot around 2-2:30. Bring your own cooler or bag.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Warm Springs K8 5th graders and their families are invited to attend a Middle School Welcome Night today from 5-6pm in the cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

Native Language Awards Assemblies at the Warm Springs K8 will take place tomorrow (5/30) in the gym. Families are welcome to attend. The K thru 2nd grade assembly is from 9-9:30, 3rd thru 5th grade Assembly is from 8:15-8:45 and 6th thru 8th grade is from 9:55-10:25.

The Boys & Girls Club will be closed for staff training tomorrow (5/30).

The community is invited to a retirement get together for longtime Warm Springs teachers Kevin and Renee Rodin tomorrow (5/30) at the old elementary gym, starting at 4:30 and ending at 6. They will have cake and lemonade, and it will be a time for people to come and share their Mr. & Mrs. Rodin stories and celebrate 30 years of touching the lives of all of their students and families!

Fences for Fido & Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring free pet vaccines for Warm Springs residents this Saturday (5/31). They will be done from 2-4pm at Fire & Safety first come, first served – no appointments are needed. Vaccines plus flea & tick and deworming medications are available for dogs and cats.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

The 5th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale will take place on Sunday, June 1st from 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. The are looking for vendors to set up at the event free of charge. For more information, contact the Hisatake Ranch at HisatakeRanch@gmail.com, 541-300-4799 or visit their Facebook page.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

A 2025 Pre-K Graduation ceremony and meal is set for Friday, June 6th at 10am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Warm Springs K8 Academy’s 8th grade promotion awards assembly is on Friday, June 6th 1:30-2:30 in the gym. Families are welcome to attend the assembly and a small reception after in the cafeteria.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp will be held June 11-13. Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Contact the high school to pre-register at a discount or register at the first day of camp.

A Tribal Adoption Election will be held on June 30th for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Previous attempts to hold a valid Adoption Election have failed due to not enough voter turnout. There is a voter turnout requirement for the Adoption Election to be valid with the need for 50 percent of eligible Tribal Member voters to cast ballots, plus 1. With 3,696 voters – 1849 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.