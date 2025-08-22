KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 22, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Frances Ann Allen –

Services will be held today at 11am at Bel-Air Funeral Home and the burial will follow at the Upper Seekseequa Cemetery. A dinner and giveaway will take place at 3pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Food Distribution for Senior Citizens will be held today at the Senior Center from 9am until 4pm. The elder does need to be present to receive a box. There is no senior meal today.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and from 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting. Anxiety group will resume next Friday.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center today, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is today in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. The sale will be from 9-4.

The gym at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center will be closed through Monday, September 1st for floor refurbishing. Weight rooms will be open during regular business hours.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 today. It’s Fitness Day at the Club. 509-J meal service has ended and kids should bring breakfast and lunch. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

There’s a multifamily yard sale happening at the campus pavilion this afternoon from 5:30 – 9:30p. Everyone is welcome to shop, grab a bite and even set up. They’ll have a little something for everyone.

The 25th Anniversary of the Airshow of the Cascades Festival is today and tomorrow at the Madras Airport. Gates open to the public at 1 this afternoon for access to the Erickson Aircraft Collection, car show, food vendors, and show planes. Aerobatic Performances will start at 7. On Saturday, gates open at 9am and afternoon performances at 1. You can find ticket information online at https://cascadeairshow.com/.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is now taking applications for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app “Bright Wheel”. Applications are due this coming Monday. Warm Springs ECE will be closed next week for preservice training ahead of the new school year. Families will need to make other arrangements for child care that week.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

Mount Hood Meadows is hosting its annual Summer Job Fair on the Sun Deck on Saturday, August 30th from 2:30 – 5 PM.

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at the Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.