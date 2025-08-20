KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 21, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Brian Joel Suppah “Buck” – Burial is at 7:00 this morning at the Simnasho Cemetery. They will return to the Simnasho Longhouse after.

Funeral Arrangements for Frances Ann Allen – Services will be held Friday (8/22) at 11am at Bel-Air Funeral Home and the burial will follow at the Upper Seekseequa Cemetery. A dinner and giveaway will take place at 3pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. 509-J meal service has ended and kids should bring breakfast and lunch. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

The gym at the Community Wellness Center will be closed today through September 1 st for floor refurbishing. Weight rooms will be open during regular business hours.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is distributing food boxes for Senior Citizens from 9am until 4pm today and tomorrow. The elder has to be present to receive a box.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Dumpling Soup.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, is the group “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union has summer volleyball and activities for youth 11 to 18 today. There will be volleyball, snacks, music and raffles from 5-6:30 at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election vote by mail ballots need to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by Wednesday, August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail today to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is tomorrow (8/22) in the Community Wellness Center courtyard from 9-4.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center on Fridays this summer, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

The 25th Anniversary of the Airshow of the Cascades Festival is this Friday & Saturday at the Madras Airport. Friday at 1pm gates open to the public for access to the Erickson Aircraft Collection, car show, food vendors, and show planes. Aerobatic Performances will start at 7. On Saturday, gates open at 9am and afternoon performances at 1. You can find ticket information online at https://cascadeairshow.com/.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is taking applications for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app Brightwheel applications are due August 25.

Warm Springs Head Start also has spots available. Contact Family Services at ECE to register your child for Head Start.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.