KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 15, 2025

One-day funeral services will be held today for Curtis Lee Thompson Sr. The dressing is at 10am at the Agency Longhouse with one seven to follow. Burial is at 2:30 at the Mouth of the Warm Springs River. They will return to the longhouse after.

Budget Presentations are on the Tribal Council agenda today. This morning, there will be a Budget Overview, followed by presentations from the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and Community Assistance. This afternoon’s presentations will be from Public Safety, Public Utilities, Committees, and Health & Human Services.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am, the Let’s Talk About It group at 2pm and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

The Tribal Committee Swearing-In Ceremony will take place today at noon at the administration building.

Warm Springs Fire Management, Fire & Safety, Community Action Team and OSU Extension have partnered for a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires being held tomorrow (9/16) 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner and huckleberry raffle will be provided for all who attend.

Warm Springs ECE is hosting a family resource fair on Wednesday (9/17) from 1:30 – 5:30. Families will be able to visit the ECE NeighborImpact Food Pantry as well as visit with programs that will be set up to share program information and engage with families.

Central Oregon Community College will have fall term GED classes in Warm Springs starting the week of September 22nd. Classes will be Monday and Wednesday noon to 3 at the Education Building, 2nd floor computer lab. The cost is $30 per term and scholarships are available. Go in during the first week of classes to register.

Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session on Tuesday, September 30th at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be October 16th & 17th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.