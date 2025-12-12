KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 12, 2025

The December distribution check for Warm Springs Tribal Members that includes Per Capita, Senior Pension and the Tribal Council Approved special payment to Tribal Members, will not be mailed until 4pm this afternoon. This includes local, in-state, and out-of-state checks. Any check not picked up by 4:00 PM will be sent to the POST Office at that time, unless Vital Stats has been notified to hold your check beyond today. If you have any questions, you can contact Vital Stats at 541-553-3252.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

People age 60 and older are welcome to eat lunch for free every Friday at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center on Madison Street in Madras. They also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The next Reservation Impact Free Food Market is today at the Warm Springs Commodities Building, starting at 3:30. It’s held on the 2 nd Friday of each month.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open every Friday from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Avenue. You need to bring your own bags.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers several groups during the week. Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention Group, Anxiety Group and Wellbriety Group Therapy Meeting. Learn more by calling or stopping by the Behavioral Health Center.

The Community Center gymnasium is closed today and on Monday. There will be no Buffalo Skywalkers basketball on these days. The weight rooms will be open.

SATURDAY

The 49th annual Warm Springs Recreation Christmas Bazaar is tomorrow from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center is tomorrow. KWSO will be there. Stop by to pick up our 2026 one-page calendar and check out our KWSO Merchandise. Looking forward to seeing you at the Christmas Bazaar!!

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2025 Youth Rez-Formal Dance Snow Ball will be held tomorrow evening 7 to 10 in the old elementary gym. This is for youth in 7 th through 12 grades. This is a formal event so dress up. They’ll have prizes, pictures and pizza.

Jefferson County Library Association is having a holiday book bazaar fundraiser tomorrow. It will feature craft & food vendors, story time, face painting, Santa & Frosty the Snowman. The event will be held 10am to 4pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch will host Claus, Paws, and Community at the Ranch tomorrow. This holiday gathering designed for veterans and their families to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a variety of community-driven activities. Veterans and families who plan to attend, or who wish to reserve a spot for the ornament-making station, should RSVP by emailing MichelleG@COVranch.org.

SUNDAY

The Community Health Education Team and Wellness of Warm Springs is hosting Jewelry Making with Anita Davis this Sunday and again Monday & Tuesday at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Cafeteria. Supplies and Snacks will be provided. Sunday will be from noon until 5 and then Monday and Tuesday hours are 4-8pm.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held this Sunday, at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

MONDAY

Warm Springs Health & Human Services annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway will be this coming Monday and Tuesday from 9am until 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle this coming Monday (12/15). Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available for one day in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income. Youo can stop by the Family Resource Center here in Warm Springs and get an application from Dot Thurby. You can return the completed application at any time however keep in mind that applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

High Desert Education Service District, Best Care services, and Family Resource Center are partnering to provide a winter celebration for families with young children, birth to five years old. This social event is an opportunity to meet the specialists from High Desert ESD and other families with young children. High Desert ESD provides services through specially designed therapies at no cost for children who have special needs. The winter celebration will have crafts, cookies, and a visit with Santa. Next Tuesday, December 16 from 5-6 pm in the Jefferson County Middle School Cafeteria.

The Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Community Healing Gathering. All are welcome to attend this event next Thursday, December 17 from 8AM to 4PM. The conference will be held at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be next Thursday and Friday – December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party next Thursday December 18th from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday, December 19th at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.