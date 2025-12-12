KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 13, 2025

The 49th annual Warm Springs Recreation Christmas Bazaar is today from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center is tomorrow. KWSO will be there. Stop by to pick up our 2026 one-page calendar and check out our KWSO Merchandise. Looking forward to seeing you at the Christmas Bazaar!!

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2025 Youth Rez-Formal Dance Snow Ball is this evening 7 to 10 in the old elementary gym. This is for youth in 7th through 12 grades. This is a formal event so dress up. They’ll have prizes, pictures and pizza.

Jefferson County Library Association is having a holiday book bazaar fundraiser today. It will feature craft & food vendors, story time, face painting, Santa & Frosty the Snowman. The event will be held 10am to 4pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Madras White Buffalo basketball has another double header today – hosting Mazama. The Girls team tips off at 1pm and the Boys follow at 2:30. You can listen to the games live here on KWSO.

The Community Health Education Team and Wellness of Warm Springs Jewelry Making with Anita Davis workshop scheduled for tomorrow thru Tuesday is rescheduled for Monday December 22nd 8am – 5pm and Tuesday December 23rd 9am – 4pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Cafeteria. Supplies and Snacks will be provided.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held this Sunday, at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway will be this coming Monday and Tuesday from 9am until 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle this coming Monday (12/15). Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available for one day in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income. Youo can stop by the Family Resource Center here in Warm Springs and get an application from Dot Thurby. You can return the completed application at any time however keep in mind that applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

High Desert Education Service District, Best Care services, and Family Resource Center are partnering to provide a winter celebration for families with young children, birth to five years old on Tuesday from 5-6 pm in the Jefferson County Middle School Cafeteria. This social event is an opportunity to meet the specialists from High Desert ESD and other families with young children. High Desert ESD provides services through specially designed therapies at no cost for children who have special needs. The winter celebration will have crafts, cookies, and a visit with Santa.

The Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Community Healing Gathering.

All are welcome to attend this event Thursday, December 17 from 8AM to 4PM.

The conference will be held at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be Thursday and Friday – December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party on Thursday December 18th from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday, December 19th at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.