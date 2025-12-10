KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 11, 2025

The Community Center gymnasium is closed today, tomorrow and on Monday. There will be no Buffalo Skywalkers basketball on these days. The weight rooms will be open.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today from 10 to 1. It is located at 370 SW Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Pantry is located in Maupin and serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community. Located 401 5 th Street in Maupin, The Life Raft Pantry is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. Bring your own bag. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

Thursdays Warm Springs Behavioral Health host the group "On Second Thought" at 4:00 and an Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursdays at 5:15 at the Smurf Village PSH.

Warm Springs Recreation’s “Bluey” Family Christmas Car Light Parade happens this evening. Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center. Families, please make sure that kids who are along the parade route stay on the curb and out of the road for safety reasons. And folks participating in the parade should throw candy and treats to the curb so kids don’t have to enter the roadway in the dark.

The next Reservation Impact Free Food Market is tomorrow (Dec. 12) at the Warm Springs Commodities Building, starting at 3:30. It’s held on the 2nd Friday of each month.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is this Saturday (Dec. 13) 10am – 4pm.

Jefferson County Library Association is having a holiday book bazaar fundraiser on Saturday (Dec. 13). It will feature craft & food vendors, story time, face painting, Santa & Frosty the Snowman. The event will be held 10am to 4pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2025 Rez-Formal Dance Snow Ball will be held on Saturday (Dec. 13) 7-10pm in the old elementary gym. It’s for youth in 7th through 12 grades and they’ll have prizes, pictures and pizza. This even is formal, so dress to impress.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle on Monday, December 15th. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available for one day in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income and you need to be a resident of Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Warm Springs Reservation. Applications will be available on that day – December 15th – only. You can return the completed application at any time. The applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday, December 15th in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

The Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Community Healing Gathering. All are welcome to attend this event on Thursday, December 17 from 8AM to 4PM. The conference will be held at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs employees are allowed to cut one Christmas tree on Tribal land. Authorized to cut a tree are employees of the BIA, Tribal organization, IHS, Timber Company, Indian Head Casino, and the post office, plus churches in Warm Springs. Any non-tribal member employee wishing to cut a tree must obtain a Christmas tree tag and permit from the Branch of Natural Resources – Forestry Department. Their office hours are 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday. To make an appointment to pick up a tag or for more information call 541-553-2416.

Wasco Electric Cooperative ha unclaimed capital credit payments for the years 1991, 1992, & 1993. A list of members with unclaimed credits can be found online. Click on Unclaimed Capital Credits. Members or their heirs must claim these payments by May 2026.