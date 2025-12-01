KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 2, 2025

KWSO is having an open house today from 10am until 2pm for people to learn about the results of the KWSO Information Ecosystem Assessment. A light meal will be available for the first 50 people in the morning and again at noon.

Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning – Introduction with Planner Lonny Macy. This afternoon starting at 1:30 is Tribal Member Concerns.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today and Thursday from 10am-1pm at 370 SW Culver Highway.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center today from 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.

The Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras serves free meals for people age 60 and older every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

Tuesdays at the Behavioral Health Center there is an Alcohol & Drug Education class for adults at 4pm, and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program meets at 4. Those are for open clients. If you want to learn more call 541-553-3205 or stop by the BHC. There are also meetings open to the public on Tuesdays – Alcohol & Drug Education with Frank Smith at 10am, a Wellbriety Meeting book study at 2 and Building Relationships at 3:00.

There is a meeting regarding the 2025 woodcutting season this evening. All tribal members are invited to offer input and ask questions. It’s at the Cottonwood Restaurant with dinner provided from 5:30-6 and the meeting from 6-8pm.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet tomorrow (12/3) during lunch.

Warm Springs Recreation’s tree lighting and visits with Santa are coming up on Thursday (12/4). Festivities start at 6pm at the Community Center.

The Jefferson County Community & Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Bazaar this Saturday (12/6) from 9-3. To reserve a space call 541-475-1148.

The “Santa’s Toy Land” Christmas Lights Parade at Sahalee Park in Madras is this Saturday (12/6) at 5pm. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be at the park pavilion for pictures from 4-5pm. Parade sign-ups are being done online.

Warm Springs Recreation presents A “Bluey” Family Christmas Carlight Parade on Thursday, December 11th. Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.