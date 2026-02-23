KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 24, 2026

The Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; March Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon – Enrollments; IHS Update; Health & Human Services Update; and Managed Care Update.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources they are looking for – such as housing, healthcare, basic needs, benefits assistance, employment and more. There are many resources in Central Oregon, but they can be difficult to access alone. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

The Dental Department at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will do sealants & SDF for youth ages 15 and under tomorrow (Feb. 25). It’s from 10am to 4pm, first come first served.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow (Feb. 25) during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

The Warm Springs K8’s Native American Student Union for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students will meet tomorrow (Feb. 25) from 3-4pm in the Community Room.

The annual Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held tomorrow (Feb. 25) from 5-6:30pm at the Community Center. The event will include a Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, a family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffles and prizes. Plus there will be resource booths with information about services for young children.

The Branch of Natural Resources & OSU Extension are hosting an information session and discussion about juniper trees. It’s on Thursday, February 26th 5-7pm in the old school cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting an Information Sessions by Salish Kootenai College on Monday, March 2nd. There will be a session at noon at Madras High School Native Home Room and at 5:30pm in the Wyam Youth Center.

Shawnetta Yahtin holds a Talking Circle once a month in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided. The next Talking Circle is on Wednesday, March 4th.

As part of the Wyam Youth Center’s new youth art & food market, they will be hosting a market once a month with a different theme and all community members are invited to shop from local youth led businesses. They are now accepting vendors for their Lucky Charm Indigenous Youth Market on Sunday, March 8th. If you are under the age of 24 and interested in vending contact the Wyam Youth Center through their Facebook or Instagram pages or send an email to wyamyouthcenter@wscat.org.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.