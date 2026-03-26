KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 27, 2026

Wellness of Warm Springs is having a Pre-Easter Indoor Market featuring local artisans, jewelry makers, food vendors and craftsmen today 9am-4pm in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

The Range & Agriculture Committee meets this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. They are scheduled to meet twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

There is Tai Chi Class today at noon in the Community Center aerobics room. People of any skill level are welcome to attend. It’s free.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room. Today they are serving Indian tacos, spring salad & birthday cake.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the

Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Warm Springs Courthouse will be closing early for monthly service this afternoon at 3PM. Individuals should contact dispatch for any emergencies. For non-urgent matters, please leave a voicemail or email the court at court@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance are hosting a Seed Swap and Moving Screening of “Seed: The Untold Story” today from 5:30 until 7:30 in the Community Center Social Ball. Everyone is invited to bring labeled seeds to share and take seed that others have brought for trade.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds hunters that your tag reports from 2024-2025 are due by next Tuesday. This is for all on-reservation and ceded land tags. You can call 541-553-2001 to report, stop by Natural Resources or you can report online. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th.

Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

There is a gathering this Saturday from 3-5pm at the Portland Park formerly known as “Custer Park”. The park has been renamed “Scht Wiwnu” Park. The park is in southwest Portland.

Madras VFW Post 12141 will welcome home veterans from where ever they may have served with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser tomorrow (Mar. 28) from 4-7:30pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is their annual fundraising event supporting scholarship programs and veterans in need of assistance. It will be held at the Mt. Jefferson Rifle, Archery & Pistol Association (RAPA) facility located at 2209 NW Clackamas Drive in Madras.

The Yakama Warriors Association Welcome Home Committee is inviting the public to its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington tomorrow (Mar. 28) at 1pm. Veterans from all campaigns are encouraged to attend.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is having Palm Sunday worship service this Sunday at 10am with Reverand Jim Moiso. Coffee Hour and food to follow services. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

The spring session for GED classes begins this coming Monday. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second floor computer lab. You can sign up Monday at noon.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association is taking signups for Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. You can also the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot during business hours before March 31st.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin Monday. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.