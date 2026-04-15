KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 15, 2026

On the Tribal Council Agenda today: 9am Timber Committee, 10am Health & Welfare, 11am Water Board, 1:30pm Land Use Planning Committee, 2:30pm Education, and 3:30pm ECE Compliance & Policy Council.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

Saving Grace provides free & confidential support to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. With 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men affected, you’re not alone. Their services include shelter, advocacy, and legal support. Whether you’ve faced sexual assault, intimate partner violence, trafficking, or stalking, their team can help you heal and regain control of your life. They have a 24-hour Helpline: 541-389-7021. Saving Grace is having a Community Open House today 1-2pm at its Madras office 500 NE A Street, Suite 103. Light refreshments will be provided.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

The Culture & Heritage Committee is scheduled to meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. It meets two times per month on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule today, track and field hosts the TVC Madras Meet at 4, and girls golf hosts a JV match at Desert Peaks Golf Course at 2.

Warm Springs Community Health is hosting National STI Awareness Week this week. New tests for Sexually transmitted infections are now available. With a simple finger poke for a small blood sample – they can test for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis C. Tomorrow from 9am and 4pm – eligible patients who have not been screened in the past 30 days will be offered $20 incentive gift cards after having an appointment with one of the community health nurses to get a risk assessment, counseling about STI’s and test results from the new equipment.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

South Wasco County School District would like to invite everyone to the Redsides Powwow in Maupin on Tuesday, April 21st. Dinner will be in the High School Cafeteria from 5:30-6:30pm and the Powwow will be in the High School Gym from 6:30-9pm. The Host Drum will be the Black Lodge Singers and all dancers and drummers are always welcome. Main & side dishes, beverages & service ware will be provided and Potluck Desserts are always welcome.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, April 26th, May 3rd and May 31st. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Beginning Patłapa (Basket Hat) Making Class, on two Saturdays – May 2nd & May 30th, 9am-4pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated, beginning weavers ages 14 and older and instructed by Kelli Palmer. Supplies are provided. The deadline for registration is April 29th. Contact Angela A. Smith at the Museum.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.