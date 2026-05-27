KWSO Calendar for Thu, May 28, 2026

Warm Springs Head Start is doing Graduation Photo Makeups today from 10:30-12:30.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is today. Middle school students will go first from 8:45-11:50am. Elementary students are from noon until 2:30. Families and community members are welcome.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, track and field competes at the OSAA State Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Papalaxsimisha’s Reproductive Health Team is hosting The Season of Womanhood Elders Brunch for grandmas today from 9am to 2pm in the Youth Center gym. They will have food, games, gifts, prizes and conversations.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Life Raft Food Pantry in Maupin provides food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

Warm Springs Tribal Court will be closed tomorrow afternoon for monthly service 3-5pm. If you have an emergency – contact police dispatch. For non-urgent matters, leave a voicemail at 541-553-3278 or email court@wstribes.org. The office wil reopen for regular business on Monday June 1st.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

Join OPB producer Jessie Sears for a special screening and celebration of the film “First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath” tomorrow (May 29) at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The film follows a group of 28 Indigenous kayakers who paddled the entire 300-mile Klamath River to become the first to descend the free-flowing river after the removal of four dams. A conversation will follow. Snacks will be provided by OPB from Twisted Teepee. Doors will open at 4 and the program starts at 6. Tickets are free but required – register at OPB-dot-org-slash-Madras-PAC opb.org/madraspac.

A Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is coming up Monday, June 1st at 10am. It will include Madras & Bridges High School seniors and ECE incoming kindergarteners.

A memorial for Nikki Nia Caldera will be held on Saturday, May 30th at the Warm Springs Agency Longhouse. It wills tart at 11am and will include a giveaway, name givings and dinner.

High Desert ESD STEM Hub and COCC will host a STEM Camp June 22-25 9:30-2 each day at the COCC Bend & Madras campuses. It is open to current 6th and 7th graders and transportation is provided to/from Warm Springs each day is provided. It’s free to students in Jefferson County & Culver. Questions: Contact Lisa Meredith, lisa.meredith@hdesd.org or (541) 693-5681. Find the website to register on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. https://tinyurl.com/5eaf6e9m

The 2026 Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade “Honoring the Horses” will be held on Saturday, June 27th. Lineup for participants will start at 10am with judging at 10:15. The parade begins at 11 at the campus and ends at the powwow grounds. Divisions for judging will be adult, teen and youth in these categories – walkers, traditional floats, contemporary floats & horse riders. If you have questions contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077 or email SamVeronica75@gmail.com.

Jefferson County School District 509J is accepting registrations for its 3-week summer acceleration program. Transportation will be provided to students who need it and meals will be served to all students. Due to a large construction project at Warm Springs K-8 Academy, students who attend the K8 will attend the summer program at Madras Elementary School. K-8 students who attend Madras, Buff & Metolius Elementary Schools and Jefferson County Middle School will attend the summer program at Bridges High School. 9th Grade Strong Start students and Grade 10-12 Credit Recovery programs will take place at Madras High School. The Programs will run July 20 – August 6 from 8:15am – 3pm. Register on the school district’s website.

“Red, White & Blue, This Fair is For You” is the team of the 2026 Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo, which runs July 22-25 at the Jefferson County Event Complex in Madras. Carnival tickets go on sale June 1st at El Torito Supermarket. Entertainment includes 11 live bands, music bingo, Jefferson County’s Got Talent and more. The NPRA Rodeo will be Friday & Saturday at the fair. Admission to the fair is free, but it does cost to get into the rodeo – $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under. You can visit JCFair.fun to get more details.