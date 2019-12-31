Boil Water Notice for Kah-Nee-Ta 12/31/19

A broken water main that serves the Kah-Nee-Ta area including the Hamlets Apartment Complex, left residents without water yesterday. Repairs are being made by the Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

A Boil Water Notice has been issued today for Kah-Nee-Ta due to impacts from the water main break.

That means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, for three minutes, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the Oregon State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

This Boil Water Notice is for the Kah-Nee-Ta area only. The boil water notice is a precautionary measure to provide safe drinking water for all those affected. The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified and will give notification when the oder can be lifted.