Calendar for Wed. Jan. 1, 2019

KWSO's end of the year sustaining membership drive continues through today. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. We have 10 dollar a month and 20 dollar a month options. Membership revenue supports KWSO operations.

Tribal offices are closed today for New Years Day.

Starting today – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. That means starting today you will need to either purchase a reusable plastic bag OR bring your own reusable bag.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “same day appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Again – for a same day appointment at Warm Springs I.H.S. call 541-553-2610.

The Project Zero Challenge, which challenged you to MAINTAIN and NOT Gain over the holiday season, comes to the end of the challenge tomorrow. Final weigh-ins will take place at the Community Center from 8-11:30 and at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center from 1-4:30pm. Today’s tip is to Drink More Water. Try flavoring your water with lemon, lime, mint, cucumber, or other favorite flavorings. If you really don’t like water or adding flavorings you can try Crystal Light Pure or True Lemon flavor packets. Final Weigh-ins and incentives tomorrow.

A Talent Show is going to be taking place this Friday at the Youth Center Gym starting at 6pm. The talent show will be put in to several Age Groups from Kindergarten and under all the way up to Adults with prizes. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information call Prevention at 541-615-0036.

Central Oregon Community College is holding GED preparation courses this Month. These classes are open to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and includes: Tuition, textbooks and GED testing costs, Gift Cards for daily/weekly attendance, transportation and a $25 gift card for passing the GED Test. Winter Orientation is Monday January 6th through Thursday January 9th. You must attend an orientation class in order to register for the courses you wish to take. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.