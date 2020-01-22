Calendar for Thu. Jan. 23, 2020

Movin’ Mountains Weigh-ins start today at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center from 8am-5pm. This 16 week slimdown challenge has categories of Two person teams as well as individual. The contest is open to anyone 18 years and older who lives or works in Jefferson County or on the Warm Springs Reservation. For More information contact Carolyn Harvey at carolyn.harvey@co.jefferson.or.us

The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Baked Salmon

Fitness classes on the schedule today: Boot Camp at 12:10pm at the Community Center Aerobics Room.

At the Behavioral Health Center today: Alcoholics Anonymous at Noon and Narcotics anonymous at 6pm at the Shaker Church.

The Early head start program is having a Group Socialization today at The Early Childhood Education Building in Pod C3 from 1pm-3pm.

The Warm Springs K-8 Sports: Girls Basketball is hosting Obsidian Middle school today, games tip off at 3:45pm. Wrestling is at the Jefferson County Middle School, matches start at 4pm.

It’s Literacy night at the Warm Springs K-8 starting at 5pm tonight. Dinner will be served in the commons followed by activities throughout the school. Get a free book with your signed passport.

The opening of the Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit is today. The opening reception for the exhibit is from 5:30-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy home grown art in contemporary and traditional forms.

Friday, January 24, 2020

There is a Youth Arts & Craft Day taking place at the Agency Longhouse tomorrow starting at 9am. This event is free and provides youth with the opportunity to let their creativity out while learning about tribal programs and resources. For More information you can contact Charlene at 541-615-0037.

The North End Express All Indian Men’s and Women’s Basketball tourney kicks off tomorrow and continues through Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center and the Youth Center Gym. There are two divisions for men including 19-29 years old and 30 and over division that can have 8 man rosters. The women’s tourney will be Iron 5. There will be awards for all divisions, for more information call Austin Greene at 541-553-1953 or 541-553-3243.

The Madras Athletic Hall of fame will enroll new members tomorrow! Dave Wiles, Scotty Riddle, Dan Miller, Desiree Gauthier Kelly and the 1969-1972 boys cross country team will be inducted following the girls basketball game with North Marion. There will be an informal dinner before the game starting at 5:30 in the high school commons.

The Warm Springs Community Action team is having a class on Savings & taxes today from 5:30-6:30pm at the Community Action Team building on Campus. They will cover income tax basics and how to save money so you are better prepared financially for unforeseen emergencies. For More Information call 541-553-3148.

The Blazers Native American appreciation night is taking place at the Moda Center on Wednesday January 29th. Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org

The Confederated Tribes Point-in-time count team will host the Point-in-Time count session from 9am-7pm on Wednesday January 29th at the Warm Springs Community Center. The Point-in-Time count is a calculation of the local population who are experiencing homelessness. The results of the count help with the allocation of resources.

A Healthy Heart Challenge is an 8 week challenge aimed at helping the community with healthy diet and lifestyle tips to help fight cardiovascular disease. There will be weekly challenges and raffles. They start on Monday February 3rd with sign ups and a 3 minute step assessment, monitoring the Heart-beats per minute. You can sign up at the Administration building from 8-10am, Community Center from 10am-noon and at I.H.S. clinic from noon to 4:30pm. If you have any questions, you can call Kacey Conyers at 541-553-2460.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. <david.mcmechan@wstribes.org>

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box. Bring old meds to the large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of them.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You will get an invitation to participate in the census at your home. There will be information about how to participate by sending in a paper form, calling, or doing the 2020 Census online. However you choose to participate – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.