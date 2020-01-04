Calendar for Sun. Jan. 5, 2019

Repair was completed on the Kah-Nee-Ta Water Main Break this past week – however Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlet residents continue to be on a boil water order. It’s expected the order could be lifted early this week.

Central Oregon Community College is holding GED preparation courses this Month. In Warm Springs – Tribal Members can benefit with costs covered for: Tuition, textbooks and GED testing costs. You can also earn Gift Cards for daily/weekly attendance and for passing the GED Test. Also transportation to class is available. To register for the COCC GED Prep Classes – you must attend sessions this week. In Warm Springs Essential Communication class is Monday & Wednesday at 1, at Madras COCC class is Monday & Wednesday at 5:45. In Warm Springs Essential Math Is Tuesday and Thursday at 1 and at Madras COCC at 5:45. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.

The 509-J school district is seeking community input on how to best support the students of the district. The Student Success Act survey is available online through January 12th. You can take the online survey by going to: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

The Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23rd. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday January 17th. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org and choose the News & Info Tab… click on Events in the drop down menu and look for Miss Warm Springs.