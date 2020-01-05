Calendar for Mon. Jan. 6, 2020

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: BIA Update, Office of Special Trustee Update, Realty Items, I.H.S. Update, Legislative Update Conference Call and Tribal Attorney updates.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Central Oregon Community College is holding GED preparation courses this Month. In Warm Springs – Tribal Members can benefit with costs covered for: Tuition, textbooks and GED testing costs. You can also earn Gift Cards for daily/weekly attendance and for passing the GED Test. Also transportation to class is available. To register for the COCC GED Prep Classes – you must attend sessions this week. In Warm Springs Essential Communication class is Monday & Wednesday at 1, at Madras COCC class is Monday & Wednesday at 5:45. In Warm Springs Essential Math Is Tuesday and Thursday at 1 and at Madras COCC at 5:45. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.

1/6 The 509-J school district is seeking community input on how to best support the students of the district. The Student Success Act survey is available online through January 12th. You can take the online survey by going to: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box to dispose of old meds. Bring them to large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of unneeded medications.

M/TH The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs