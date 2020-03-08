Calendar for Mon. Mar. 9, 2020

It’s late start Monday in the Jefferson County 509J school district

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Review Minutes/Resolutions, Landfill Update, Sovereign Finance Introduction, Multi-Disciplinary Team Update, Tribal Engagement-Willamette Falls Trust and Tribal Council Proclamations & Priorities.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: turkey sandwiches.

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include Pilates Yoga class at the Health and Wellness Center in Pod A and Functional Fitness Class at the Community Center. Both are in the noon hour. And don’t forget early morning Fusion Fitness Class is 6am on Tuesday and Thursday Mornings at the Community Center.

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

There is a Madras Softball Team fundraiser tonight from 5-8pm at Abby’s Pizza in Madras. The team will get a percentage of sales for Pizza and Chicken during that time.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Juvenile Crime Prevention of Warm Springs is hosting a Family Movie event at the Warm Springs community Center social hall Tomorrow starting at 5:30pm. For more information call 541-553-3205

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night Wednesday night starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

This week’s Healthy Heart Challenge is NO DINING OUT and making time for a total of 250 minutes of cardio for the week.

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am and lunch at 11. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs this coming Thursday!