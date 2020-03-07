Calendar for Sun. Mar. 8, 2020

Daylight Saving Time started this morning at 2am. If you didn’t turn your clocks ahead one hour last night – you should do it this morning. Most phones and computers do it automatically. With Daylight Saving Time we “spring forward” one hour.

Agency Longhouse is holding memorials today in preparation for Root Feast which is scheduled for next Sunday March 15th.

There is a Madras Softball Team fundraiser tomorrow from 5-8pm at Abby’s Pizza in Madras. The team will get a percentage of sales for Pizza and Chicken during that time.

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night Wednesday starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

The students of the US Government and Politics class at Central Oregon Community College in Redmond will be hosting a Candidate Forum for all eight of the Republican candidates running for of the 2nd Congressional District seat. The event will take place next Thursday, March 12th from 5 to 6:30p.m. at the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the COCC Bend Campus. Doors will open at 4:30p.m. and the event will begin promptly at 5p.m.

The Madras High School is hosting “Junior Future Night” in the Madras High School Library on Wednesday March 18th from 6-7pm. They invite you to learn more about graduation requirements, college and career options, and the timeline of Senior Year. Students, families, guardians and support systems are all welcome.

The Warm Springs OSU Extension office is looking for an artist for a traditional foods project. Interested artists should submit a sample of your drawn or painted work to the OSU Warm Springs extension office by April 1st. Selected artists will be offered a commission for the work. For more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 541-553-3238.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at WSNews.ORG

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am and lunch at 11. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs NEXT THURSDAY.