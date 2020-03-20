Calendar for Sat. Mar. 21, 2020

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015. You can also dial 211 if you have COVID-19 questions or if you need related assistance.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Warm Springs OSU Extension office is looking for an artist for a traditional foods project. Interested artists should submit a sample of your drawn or painted work to the OSU Warm Springs extension office by April 1st. Selected artists will be offered a commission for the work. For more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 541-553-3238.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is soliciting input from tribal members and residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to document the community’s priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is March 31, 2020. If you need assistance please contact Warm Springs Head Start at 541-553-3241.

The Warm Springs Family Resource Center is closed until further notice. Programs are still in the process of relocating mostly to the Warm Springs Youth Center in the old Elementary School Gym Building. The Community Health Prevention Resource Center – or Library will move to the Emergency Management Building. That’s the modular next to the old Elementary Library.

All Prevention Program Community Events are cancelled at this time and Native Aspiration activities are suspended. The Easter Egg Hunt is cancelled however the Easter Bunny is working on a way to distribute treats to families in April. Stay Tuned…

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete when you have time. It takes about 10 minutes to complete. You can visit https://my2020census.gov/ to get your census done. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.