Calendar for Sun. Mar. 22, 2020

COVID-19 is a coronavirus that spreads through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact with others, and by touching an object or surface with the virus on it – then touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization.

If you have symptoms like cough, fever or trouble breathing – you can get medical advice by calling the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

During the week you can call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Warm Springs Market has adjusted hours of operation – Monday thru Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 9-4, they are losed on Sundays. The ReUse It Coffee Shop is closed until further notice. The Market asks customers to shop by themselves or if you are sick send a healthy person from your household to shop. To help with social distancing – please don’t bring children (if possible), don’t crowd others in line, and please – no hanging out. Also they will not be accepting cans for now.

The week ahead would have been spring break for the Jefferson County 509J school district but school has been cancelled until at least April 28th. Starting March 30th until school is back in session 509J will be offering free breakfast and lunch to youth 1-18 years old at Summer Meal Sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. The meal program restarts on Monday March 30th.

Warm Springs Artists interested in doing demonstrations and or setting up to share your work – at this year’s Deschutes County Fair – are encouraged to contact Juanita Payton who is working to bring back a Warm Springs presence at the fair. You can text 541-350-7394 or email her at jlpayton63@gmail.com

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293 or stop by their office during business hours – at 1108 Wasco Street.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at https://wsnews.org/

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete when you have time. It takes about 10 minutes to complete. You can visit (https://my2020census.gov/) to get your census done. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.