Covid-19 Update 4/1/20 6:30pm

As of this morning there are 736 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon with 14,868 people who have been tested. We have had 19 deaths in the state. Currently there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs or Jefferson County. On Warm Springs – 11 individuals have been tested with 5 of those tests returning as negative and 6 tests pending results.

—

The 509-J school district has implemented supplemental learning supports and activities online at their website (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/) They are also offering grade level printed materials and books at all of the meal serving locations in Warm Springs, Madras & Metolius. The district in now planning for “Distance Learning for All” that will be rolled out mid-April, as it seems likely that schools will not reopen before their summer break.

—

WiFi will be availalbe 7am – 7pm. You do need to call Warm Springs Telecom to get a password – 541-615-0555. Because not everyone has access to the internet – Warm Springs Telecom has set-up at 5 different locations for students and others to connect for homework or work-at-home assignments. WSTC The locations are: Warm Springs K-8 Academy (best signal is near the playground and the Boys and Girls Club)

Agency Longhouse: best signal will be in the parking lot to the north

Simnasho Longhouse: best signal will be in the south parking lot

Sidwalter Fire Hall: Closest to building is best however, please remember…DO NOT BLOCK THE DRIVEWAY! They may need to leave for an emergency and every second counts!

Seekseeua Fire Hall: This site is only if you can’t get into town. The WiFi signal is coming from the firefighter sleeping quarters next door to the north. You may have to use that driveway for best signal. Again, PLEASE do not block the driveways… they may need to get out for an emergency! Remember to STAY IN YOUR CAR!! Practice SOCIAL DISTANCING rules. NO restroom facilities are available at ANY of these locations.

—

Indian Head Casino announced today that they were extending their voluntary closure through May 1, 2020 to do “doing everything possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and therefore, we defer to the guidelines set in place from the State of Oregon. Gov Kate Brown has issued a stay-at-home order and the closure on non-essential businesses, which will extend the closure of Indian Head Casino at least thru May 1st, 2020. We will reassess our re-opening date as new information and guidance is available.

Indian Head Casino Enterprises is committed to supporting all of our employees at Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza during this difficult time. All Indian Head Casino full and part time employees will receive wages and benefits throughout the closure.:

At the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras – fuel service, propane and retail operations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The game room is closed. The Three Teepees Cafe is serving “to go” orders only. Call 541-777-2826 for pick-up.