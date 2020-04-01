Calendar for Thu. Apr. 2, 2020

In order to support social distancing and follow recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, when you arrive at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you are screened for the symptoms for COVID-19. You will then be directed where to go next.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

All but Essential Warm Springs Tribal Government Operations are closed. For more details you can visit the Tribal website – warmsprings-NSN.gov. Click on government news and updates on the home page.

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials (groceries, medical care, work).

Exercise outside (hiking, biking) only if you can be 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect



DON’T

Gather in groups

Get together with friends

Have play dates for kids

Make unnecessary trips

All schools are closed in Oregon and districts are working on their “Distance Learning for All” plans that will likely guide learning for the rest of the school year. Jefferson County 509 J School District has launched supplemental learning supports on their website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/. In addition to the website resources, printed materials, including paperback books will be available at all meal serving locations with new materials rolling out on Wednesdays. The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years old. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together. You can see the meal sites & schedules on the district website too.

With exercise classes cancelled for the time being, Warm Springs Community Health has begun posting short workouts on their Facebook Page. You can find them with a Facebook Search for “CTWS Community Health Services” (https://www.facebook.com/ctwscommunityhealth/)

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program has been extended for 2 months. Final weigh-ins are now scheduled for July 9th through the 11th. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Health is you have any questions.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Please take time to do your online census questionnaire today at My 2020 Census dot gov. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to go online and participate in the 2020 census today.