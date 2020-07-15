Calendar for Thu., Jul. 16, 2020

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you need to isolate yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so using less water helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary . Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, soap, shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

The Early Childhood Education Center is open for preschool and older children however child care for kids younger than 3 is closed until the Boil Water Order is lifted.

Free vegetable kits are available today starting at 11am at the Warm Springs Community Action Team. They are partnering with the Sisters Seed to Table project to provide more fresh produce options to the community, encourage food sovereignty and support Tribal agricultural development.

The Warm Springs Student Summer Work Program has been cancelled until further notice. The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and out of concern for youth safety and health. Students can contact the WEDD/WIOA office with any questions – 541-553-3324 or email melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website and click “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.