KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/15/20

This afternoon’s COVID-19 COMMUNIITY UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 4 new cases of Covi-19 bringing the total cases for the Warm Springs Reservation to 107 since testing began. 80 people have recovered. 1442 tests have been done with 38 tests still pending. There have been 9 hospitalizations with 6 patients discharged.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center continues to test patients with symptoms or who have been in close contact with a positive case of Covid-19. There is also random surveillance testing of high-risk community members. Additionally there is broader surveillance testing of Tribal Employees.

Testing inventory includes 178 State test kits (which are taking 24-48 hours for results) and 258 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits. The Health & Wellness Center has the capacity to do 20-22 of those ABBOTT tests, onsite, per day.

—

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 247. The Oregon Health Authority reported early today 282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 13,081.