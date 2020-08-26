KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 26, 2020

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. It will be distance learning for at least the first 6 weeks of school.

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook are being contacted via email to schedule a pick up time. Distribution will be next week – Monday, Tuesday & Friday at Madras High School plus Wednesday and Thursday at the Warm Springs K8. Pick up times are between 1 and 7pm. If you’ve not received an email with your scheduled pick up time – please contact your school. A parent/guardian must be present to check out the device.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplies on Tuesday September 8th in a drive through event. Be listening for details

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to connect with families. Warm Springs Head Start is now accepting applications for the new school year and you can sign up online at: ECE’s NEW WEBSITE. You can find the link on today’s community calendar.

Tribal Government Employees are phasing back into working however to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Check out today’s community calendar for a list of names, numbers and emails for program contact people ( TRIBAL CONTACT INFO )

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Indian Head Casino reopens today at 10am. There will be limited capacity and “playing it safe” Covid-19 precautions in place.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fishery runs thru the end of today and a another fishery runs again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday through Friday with services provided by appointment. Call 541-553-3205 for appointments. Crisis services are 24/7 – call 541-553-1171. And for anyone needing support navigating the stress of life AND dealing with COVID-19 – the National Suicide Prevention Hotline available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at (800) 273-8255. Small groups are being held and today “On Second Thought” Class is from 4 til 5 at Behavioral Health.

Tomorrow is the deadline for submitting reading logs for the Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program. Youth can turn in reading logs at the Warm Springs K-8 tomorrow during meal pick up between 9:30-10:30am . If you need blank logs to fill out, you can download them at www.jcld.org. Prize drawings will take place once all the logs are in.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center reminds you that sleep is one of the most important aspects of a health balanced routine. Adults function best on 8 hours of sleep, while teenagers and children require slightly more. Getting optimal levels of sleep can help reduce the risk of several chronic health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental health disorders. Sleep deprivation has been associated with a higher risk of obesity in both children and adults. Holistic Health is located on campus next to the courthouse, offers physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

